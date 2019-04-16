City of Milwaukee General Labor & Construction Jobs Recruitment Event: Wednesday, April 17

WHAT: Learn more about the general labor and construction job opportunities with the City of Milwaukee at this recruitment event sponsored by UMOS, the Wisconsin Department of Children & Families, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, the Milwaukee Urban League, the City of Milwaukee Community Development Grants Administration, the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works, and Compete Milwaukee.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 17 – 2:00-4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Milwaukee Urban League, 435 W. North Ave.

WHO: Eligible future workers must be 18-64 years of age and have been

unemployed for four (4) weeks. Jobs pay $11.32/hour for 40 hours per week. These jobs may lead to permanent employment with the city. Former offenders are welcome to attend.

DETAILS: Brandy Murrell – (414) 374-5850 ext. 104 or [email protected]