City of Milwaukee Health Department Adjusts Services in Response to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE – The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is taking measures at each of our health centers to increase social distancing and prevent community spread of Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). These measures include increasing the frequency of cleanings and reducing the number of chairs in waiting rooms.

For the safety of the community and our staff, some services have been temporarily suspended or reduced.

Anyone who is showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and self-quarantine. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, and fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Those impacted by a temporary reduction of services are encouraged to contact MHD at (414) 286-3521 to discuss alternative options. Questions about COVID-19 should be directed towards 2-1-1 or milwaukee.gov/coronavirus.

“We know that many of the services we provide are essential to our community,” said Commissioner of Health Jeanette Kowalik. “However, it’s necessary to take these temporary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Our staff is working closely with individuals and families to ensure that their needs continue to be met.”

A list of services accompanies this press release. The most up-to-date information on services can be found at miwaukee.gov/healthservices.

COVID-19 is a virus that surfaced in late 2019 and has infected people across the world, including more than 4,226

people in the United States and 72 people in Wisconsin. There are 13 confirmed cases in the city of Milwaukee.

The MHD encourages frequent hand washing and covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow as well as refraining from hand-to-hand contact to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Those experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) should remain home from work or school, and consult with their primary care provider to determine if they should get tested.

City of Milwaukee Health Department Adjusted Services

Updated March 18, 2020

Community Healthcare Access Program

All outreach and in person enrollment has been suspended until further notice.

Communicable Diseases Program

There are no service reductions at this time and the program is prioritizing its response to COVID-19.

Consumer Environmental Health Program

Staff are responding to foodborne illness complaints and conducting pre-inspections for new establishments.

Direct Assistance to Dads Project

Home visits have been have suspended until further notice. Staff are maintaining contact with families and will address

their urgent needs. Referrals are still being accepted.

Empowering Families of Milwaukee

Home visits have been have suspended until further notice. Staff are maintaining contact with families and will address

their urgent needs. Referrals are still being accepted.

Home Environmental Health Program

Lead investigations and risk assessments have been suspended until further notice. Nursing case management services for children with elevated blood levels are being provided remotely. Cases will continue to be monitored.

Immunization Clinic

Clinics have been closed until further notice.

Newborn Screening

Services are being provided on a case by case basis.

Milwaukee Breast and Cervical Cancer Awareness Program

Services are suspended until further notice. Clients with immediate needs are receiving ongoing case management services.

Parents and Nurturing and Caring for Their Children

Home visits have been have suspended until further notice. Staff are working remotely and will be available by phone. Referrals are still being accepted.

Public Health Laboratory

There are no service reductions at this time due to COVID-19 testing and essential services testing.

Safe Sleep Clinics

All clinics and trainings have been suspended until further notice.

Sexual and Reproductive Health Clinic

STI screening, emergency contraception, and condom distribution only. Treatment of confirmed positive results by appointment. No same day treatment.

Strong Baby Program

All in-person training and technical support have been suspended until further notice. Staff will be available remotely

to provide technical support.

TB Clinic

Minimal changes to services, but clients may see a delay in scheduling appointments.

Violence Prevention

Services are being maintained, with minimal disruption. Staff are working remotely and will be available by phone.

Vital Records (Birth and Death Certificates)

No changes to service provision.

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program

WIC clinics are open to provide services but no more than 10 individuals can be at the clinic. Some benefits can be

provided remotely.