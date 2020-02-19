City of Milwaukee Health Department Confirms Influenza-Associated Pediatric Death: Health officials continue to urge vaccination and prevention steps to reduce spread of seasonal virus

MILWAUKEE – The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) has confirmed the influenza-associated death of a child residing in the City of Milwaukee. The death is the first pediatric flu death reported to the MHD for the 2019-2020 flu season. There have been more than 90 pediatric flu deaths nationwide for the current season according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn that a child has died of complications related to influenza, our thoughts are with the child’s family during this difficult time,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Jeanette Kowalik. In the city of Milwaukee, 400 influenza-related hospitalizations have been reported for the 2019-2020 flu season.

Influenza is among the most common respiratory illness in the United States, infecting millions of people and killing tens of thousands each year. Though common, the flu can lead to hospitalization and death, especially in vulnerable populations, including infants and young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with certain medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and chronic lung disease.

“It’s not too late to get your flu shot” added Commissioner Kowalik. “In order to protect yourself, your family, and our community, I encourage everyone 6 months of age to get vaccinated if they haven’t already”. In addition to getting vaccinated, health officials recommend taking other preventative measures such as washing your hands often with soap and water, using a tissue or your sleeve to cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze, and staying home from work or school if you are feeling sick.