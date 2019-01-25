City of Milwaukee Health Department Reminds Residents to Take Precautions as Temperatures Drop

Cold temperatures and wind chills predicted, residents reminded to take seasonal precautions

The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is reminding all residents to take precautions as single-digit temperatures and below zero wind chills move into the area.

“Wisconsin winter has arrived,” said Commissioner of Health Jeanette Kowalik.

“I strongly urge residents to exercise caution when outdoors, even if it is for a very short period of time. Additionally, be mindful of those with limited resources who lack access to adequate heating and shelter.

Please call 2-1-1 if you or anyone you know needs assistance.” Temperatures are estimated to reach the single digits or teens, with below zero wind chills. It is important to be prepared as temperatures begin to fall.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department encourages community members to take extra precaution when traveling, limit outdoor activity whenever possible, and keep the following tips in mind to stay safe:

• When heading outdoors, let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.

• Prepare a cold weather emergency kit to keep in your car and include: blankets, extra clothing, high energy foods, and first aid.

• Always wear appropriate clothing and ensure that exposed skin is covered, including fingers, nose, and ears.

• If idling cars, only do so in well-ventilated, open garages.

• Heat your home with devices approved for indoor use. Outdoor devices such as wood-burning or coal-burning grills, camp stoves, or other devices should not be used. Never use a stovetop or oven to heat your home.

• If you have pets, bring them inside and ensure trips outside are brief.

During cold weather, it is also very important to check on family members and neighbors who may be at risk for cold- weather illness or injuries, especially young children, the elderly, and those with chronic illness.

More information on cold-weather safety can be found online at milwaukee.gov/ColdWeather-Safety.

Dial 2-1-1 for information about places to stay warm, including warming shelter options available.