City to celebrate inaugural Women’s Week

The City of Milwaukee will celebrate its inaugural Women’s Week beginning Monday, March 9. Common Council File #191310, sponsored by Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs and co-sponsored by Alderwomen Chantia Lewis and Nikiya Dodd, created Women’s Week to coincide with Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day on March 8th. Alderwoman Coggs championed Women’s Week as a way to recognize the number of Milwaukee women who serve and participate in leadership roles within the community.

“Communities across the country celebrate women in their own way, and now Milwaukee has a week to honor those females who have contributed to our city’s past, present and will contribute to our future,” said Alderwoman Coggs. “I would encourage every Milwaukee resident to participate in the city’s inaugural Women’s Week, and take a moment to recognize the cultural and social achievements and history of women in Milwaukee.”

During Women’s Week, residents can visit the Milwaukee Public Library’s Bay View Branch from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9th for a viewing and discussion of Vel Phillips: Dream Big Dreams. The documentary follows Phillip’s rise to prominence and her life’s legacy as Milwaukee’s first African American alderperson and its first alderwoman.

On Thursday, March 12th, young women with an interest in public service and leadership will participate in the 10th Annual Girls’ Day at City Hall hosted by Alderwomen Milele A. Coggs, Chantia Lewis and Nikiya Dodd. The event will include panel discussions, workshop and opportunities to get involved with several service-oriented, leadership organizations for young women. At the event, Alderwoman Coggs will present the Vel R. Phillips Trailblazer Award to a female city resident who exemplifies Vel R. Phillips’ legacy of public service and embody her trailblazing work that has inspired generations of Milwaukeeans.

The city website and city channel 25 will also feature profiles of influential women beginning Monday, March 9th that will run the remainder of the month.