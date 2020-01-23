City to issue Fresh Food Access Fund request for proposals

The city of Milwaukee will issue request for proposals (RFP) for a new grant fund focusing on health food access in our communities. The Fresh Food Access Fund (FFAF) provides financial support to activities that increase fresh food access and healthy food choices in underserved communities. FFAF is available to for-profit and not-for-profit businesses aligned with the goal of the fund.

The RFP will be released on Wednesday, January 29 and can be found at milwaukee.gov/ffaf. Following the release of the RFP, there will be two informational sessions that will include an overview of the initiative and provide an opportunity for questions. The first session will be held on Thursday, January 30 at the Washington Park Library, 2121 N. Sherman Boulevard from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The second will be held on Thursday, February 6 at the Mitchell Street Library, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St.from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to attend the info sessions.

Alderman Khalif J. Rainey is looking forward to the start of the FFAF process. “This grant funding is another tool the city has to combat the problem of access to healthy, fresh food in certain areas of our city,” said Alderman Rainey. “I encourage any organization with ideas on how to tackle this problem to attend one of the information sessions to learn about the process, and I look forward to this funding being awarded later this year.”

All FFAF grant applications and associated materials are due February 28th by 4:00pm CST. Applications must be submitted via email to the following email address: [email protected].