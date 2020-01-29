Coalition to March on DNC Denied Access to City Hall, Vows Action Over Permit

The Coalition to March on the Democratic National Convention reserved the rotunda space at the Milwaukee City Hall for a press conference on the evening of January 28. The purpose of the conference was to announce the pursuit of a lawsuit over the failure of the city to deliver a permit to rally and march on July 13, 2020.

When organizers arrived, they found the building closed. In spite of being locked out, the Coalition went ahead with the press conference, gathering instead just outside the main entrance to the hall. The Coalition learned that someone with the city confused the dates requested, resulting in the space not being accessible.

“This was no mistake. The city initially gave us the runaround, citing some bogus ‘non-profit only’ policy regarding reservations,” says Ryan Hamann, the spokesperson for the Coalition. “We know this was an excuse. We held a press conference in the rotunda in October 2019. The city is trying to stop us from building our Coalition, and this is only further proof.”

The Coalition is planning a follow-up action involving the Milwaukee City Hall on February 19. More details are forthcoming. Organizers encourage interested parties to contact the Coalition or keep an eye on their social media for updates.

“This most recent mistake by the city will only bolster our efforts to file a lawsuit for our permit,” says Hamann. “Mayor Barrett wants to paint a picture for the world of a Milwaukee that is free of problems, but we don’t intend to be silenced.”