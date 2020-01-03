Coalition to Protest Trump in Milwaukee

The Coalition to March on the Democratic National Convention is leading the charge to protest President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Panther Arena on January 14, 2020. The Coalition is asking people to show up around approximately 5PM, with marching set to start at 7PM when the rally inside the arena commences. More details are forthcoming. The most up to date information can be found on our Facebook page @MarchOnTheDNC2020.

Ryan Hamann, one of the protest organizers & a leader of the Coalition to March on the DNC and Freedom Road Socialist Organization, explains that the purpose of this protest rally is to demonstrate that the people reject Trump and everything he represents.

“Trump is a racist, sexist, bigoted warmonger. He has ordered family separation, caged children, promoted violence against immigrants & Muslims, and out-right denies the existence of climate change,” Hamann said. “Trump is anti-people to the core, and the people of Milwaukee will make it known that he is not welcome here.”

The last time Trump was in Wisconsin, he made sure to discredit the struggles of the dairy farmers who have experienced tremendous losses as a result of his trade war with China. Before that, Trump visited the state to celebrate another disastrous event ushered in by former Governor Scott Walker: the groundbreaking at the Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant.

Those interested in participating in this protest or joining the Coalition to March on the DNC may contact their official Facebook page, send an email to [email protected], or call Ryan Hamann at (920) 385-3503 or Tom Burke at (773) 844-3612.