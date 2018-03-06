Collective PAC to Host Report Release Showing Deep Disparities in Support for Candidates of Color

Washington, D.C. — TOMORROW, Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 10:30am EST, the nation’s leading organization working to elect Black candidates, Collective PAC, will host a panel discussion on new data highlighting deep disparities and a serious lack of institutional support for candidates color in the First Amendment Lounge of the National Press Club, located at 529 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20045.

The event, Underfunded: A Report Release and Discussion on the Inequitable Funding & Institutional Support of Congressional Candidates of Color, will feature Jeff Johnson of JIJ Communications, Stefanie Brown James of Collective PAC, DeJuana Thompson of Woke Vote, Jessica Byrd of Three Point Strategies, and Ravi Gupta of The Arena.

What: Collective PAC to host report release and discussion on disparities in funding and institutional support for candidates of color.

When: TOMORROW, Wednesday, March 7 from 10:30am – 11:30am.

Where: 529 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20045.

Who:

Collective PAC’s Quentin James and Stefanie James

Jessica Byrd, Three Point Strategies

DeJuana Thompson, Think Rubix and Woke Vote

Ravi Gupta, The Arena

Jeff Johnson, JNJ Communications

The discussion will focus on extensive research conducted on funding of congressional candidates during the 2016 cycle. Attendees will also hear from experts working directly with various candidates from throughout the nation who are facing structural and institutional barriers in their efforts to run to office, and be the first to hear a national appeal progressive organizations are making to every major organization affiliated with Democratic Party, including the DNC, DCCC, DSCC, DGA, DLCC, NCDM, DMO and others, this week during the DNC’s meeting in Washington.