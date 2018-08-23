College Move in Day

It’s finally August and many college students, across the nation, are getting to become full time scholars, living on campus. The college dorms typically become their home away from home. Of course, that’s contingent upon whether the move in process goes according to plan.

Clark-Atlanta is flooding the highlights of the news, radio, and internet as many students post about their horrific experience of being turned down at the doors of the campus— due to not “completing the process,” as they were told.

Universities in our city typically house 2000-5000 students each year, on campus. These students not only come from all over the country, many of them are first generation. With parents not having the wisdom about the move in process as it is, hiccups like this could really put an awful taste in scholars and their parents’ mouths.

Universities like UWM and Marquette are at the top of the list in our city for student housing and they’ve been doing an amazing job to ensure students are properly taken care of.

Not having a place to live upon their arrival has to be a freshman’s worse nightmare. Whether in Atlanta or Milwaukee, it puts lots of tension on the entire family. Just to think, where would they go? Is the area safe? Would it be more expensive? What extra bills would they have to pay? Is the location close to campus in comparison to the budget? Is this a sign? Should they hold off on school or keep going?

These thoughts rush my mind as I think about the anxiety that would put on any family. It makes you want to prepare better when discovering the process of moving on campus. Is it a safe area? Has this school had housing issues in the past? What would be the plan of action if their was an issue?

Issues as such don’t just effect the students, once made public it can put a damper enrollment per university. As college students, who were once excited and nervous about their big move at such a critical point in their lives, become angry and frightened that things won’t work out so well, the word will spread quickly.

Most students who vlog and tell the world about their experiences, would create a massive trend, highlighting what a negative impact the incident had on them while all the other student would tweet and post about the experience at their school.

This could damage a college’s reputation quickly. But the good thing is whether students experience hiccups during the move in process or not, they are still telling the world just how great the campus is and just how excited they are to be there.