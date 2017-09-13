When it Comes to School Uniforms Are Millennials’ Flavor For fashion Compromised?

If you ask me, the way I dress often reflects my mood or my feelings for the day. When it comes to dressing every day, some people feel like dressing pretty, dressing down or staying in PJ’s all day. Whatever the case is, young adults and adults all over usually use clothing and accessories to express themselves on a day to day basis.

Children and teens go to school each and every day and up until just recently, Milwaukee Public Schools were not faced with the decision to allow their students to wear casual clothing or uniformed clothing. So, what happens when you give students the option to wear their own gear or pre-selected gear? Well, the answer is: a mixture of opinions.

After speaking with a few Milwaukee natives and young adults, I learned that there are indeed two sides to every story (or situation in this case.)

If you’re like me, a free spirited, creative, artistic, go with the flow kind of person, uniforms probably wouldn’t be the first option you chose when shopping for school clothes.

It’s somewhat of a boxed in style that would cause people like me to go crazy. Then again, wearing a uniform to previous jobs have saved me so much time when getting dressed for shifts!

In a more realistic perspective, some individuals believe that school uniforms should be a mandatory rule and here are a few reasons why:

Uniforms save on time & Money:

Think about it. How much time do students (young and old) spend looking in the closet for something to wear? It’s either the night before or the morning of and you’re facing a closet full of clothes and literally can’t find “anything to wear.”

I admit I am guilty of that.

If you think about the early hours in the morning when teens are getting dressed for school and parents are getting their children ready for school, everyone would save more time if the option of what to wear was minimized.

Parents also would spend a lot less on uniform clothing opposed to breaking wallets to buy the latest clothing gear and fashion for the youth.

Peer Pressure Reduced:

I read in an article that those in favor of school uniforms say it reduces peer pressure to buy expensive name-brand clothing. If everyone is dressed in an ‘equal’ manner, then every student will be treated equally as well. Dressing students in uniforms allows students to focus more on learning than physical and outward appearances, and there are fewer parent/child arguments about what to buy and wear.

Bullying Reduced:

Students believe that bullying would be minimized or reduced if uniforms were to become mandatory.

According to some young adults, no one would be able to pick on the others’ clothing or brand of clothing if all were dressed alike.

After conducting a small interview with an administrator who works at Hope Semper Private School in Milwaukee, I learned there were quite a few millennials that were against uniforms. She shared a few reasons with me and here they are:

Pride:

Pride is something I believe many individuals can rise above. In this situation, Ms. McCollum stated that a lot of the negative energy geared towards school uniforms has to deal with parents and students both being too proud to where anything other than their favored brands and styles of clothing.

Originality:

Last but not least, everyone knows that millennials, and many of our youth, are all about following their own path and marching to the rhythm of their own beat. School uniforms have the potential to bring a sense of equality and humbleness to the school communities, but how can you encourage creativity and individualism if there is no or a minimal platform to do so?

Order is nice. Equality is even better, especially when it comes to teaching those concepts to our youth and young adults. Although the uniforms are not yet mandatory, many are concerned about their personal image and how they can wear their choice of clothing if the district decides to enforce mandatory uniforms in the Milwaukee Public Schools.

What are your thoughts?