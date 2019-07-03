Commit to celebrate the Independence Day holiday without violence!

Statement from Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II

July 3, 2019

Today I received yet another notice from the Milwaukee Police Department that their staff is investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place in my aldermanic district early this morning. This time, the victim was a 16-year-old female who was shot after getting into an argument with several people on a social media website. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the search for the suspect who fired the shot continues.

All too often when the weather heats up, my colleagues and I receive these emails and telephone calls about violent acts occurring in our neighborhoods. All too often when we disagree with each other and tempers flare, the outcome leads to a violent act, often involving a gun, a knife, or fists. It doesn’t seem to matter if the issue is a “road rage” incident, or a disagreement with a neighbor or family member, or an online argument, we are resorting to violence rather than talking it out or walking away from a confrontation. And these actions could – and do – lead to physical injury and death.

The 4th of July holiday is upon us, and many of us will be spending time with family and friends to celebrate. We’ll be enjoying each other’s company sharing a meal, cooling off at the beach, listening to great music at Summerfest, and taking in the fireworks displays at the lakefront and in our local parks.

But should the good times ahead take a more serious and confrontational turn, let’s commit to solving our differences without picking up a gun or other weapon, or starting a fight. Take a step back – think through your verbal and physical responses before you act. Violence does not solve the problem but does make the situation worse for all involved.