Committee moves forward with the development of Strauss Brands, LLC at Century City

The Zoning, Neighborhoods, and Development Committee yesterday (Tuesday, October 8) recommended approval of legislation that would authorize the sale of Redevelopment Authority owned land at the Century City Business Park to Strauss Brands, LLC, in the 7th Aldermanic District.

The legislation – Council file #190878 – was authored by Alderman Khalif J. Rainey.

Strauss Brands is a leading producer of specialty meats including American grass-fed and organic beef, as well as veal and lamb. Strauss supplies a mix of retail and food service customers throughout the United States. Established in 1937 and based in Franklin, Strauss has been family owned and operated for 82 years.

“I am excited for Strauss Brands relocation to the City of Milwaukee. This new development at the Century City Business Park will not only help the development of Century City, but will boost the city’s economy through job growth as well. ” said Alderman Rainey, chair of the Zoning, Neighborhoods, and Development Committee. Strauss Brands, LLC, offered to purchase approximately 20 acres of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee owned property at 3025 W. Hopkins St, in order to develop a 170,000 square-foot headquarters and food processing facility.

The property is part of the Century City Business Park that is being prepared for development by the City of Milwaukee to promote business growth and job creation in the 30th Street Industrial Corridor. Initially, Strauss Brands move to Century City will provide 250 jobs for the City of Milwaukee and upon future expansion, that number is expected to be increased over time.

The legislation is expected to be taken up by the full Council when it meets on Tuesday, October 15 at 9 a.m. in the third floor Council Chamber at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.

The full Council meeting on October 15 will be televised live on the City Channel (Channel 25 on Spectrum Cable and on AT&T U-Verse Channel 99) in the City of Milwaukee. It can also be viewed via streaming video on the City website at milwaukee.gov/Channel25.