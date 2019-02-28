Common Council Approves Industrial Hemp Legislation

On Tuesday (February 26) the full Common Council approved new legislation allowing the city to explore the possibility of creating an industrial hemp production facility at the Century City development near N. 35th St. and W. Capitol Dr.

Common Council File #181465, a resolution sponsored by Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, directs the Department of City Development to study the feasibility of creating an industrial hemp production facility at the Century City development and to report the findings of this study to the Common Council within 90 days. Industrial hemp is an eco-friendly, versatile crop that is used for industrial and consumer products with an estimated U.S. retail value of $820 million as of 2017. The Century City development – which has struggled to attract tenants – may have soil ideal for growing industrial hemp or the infrastructure to support hydroponic farming practices.

“This move represents how Milwaukee strives to be an environmentally conscious leader in both the Midwest and throughout the United States,” said Alderman Rainey. “Industrial hemp is an eco-friendly material with a steadily climbing retail value, and a production facility would create jobs, economic growth and build a greener, more sustainable future for Milwaukee and its residents.”

“Additionally, with Wisconsin exceeding expectations with the hemp crop in 2018 and with the state anticipated being one of the top producers of hemp within the next 10 years I want the City of Milwaukee and its people to be poised to benefit from this emerging market,” Alderman Rainey said.