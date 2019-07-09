Milwaukee Community Journal

Wisconsin's Largest African American Newspaper

You are here: Home / Local News / Common Council presentation featuring Miss Juneteenth 2019 and Little Miss Juneteenth 2019 on July 9

Common Council presentation featuring Miss Juneteenth 2019 and Little Miss Juneteenth 2019 on July 9

By Leave a Comment

The Common Council will recognize and honor Miss Juneteenth 2019 Raniyah Edwards, and Little Miss Juneteenth 2019 Daily Clemmons, at their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 9 in the Council’s chambers on the third floor.
“We are very proud to honor Miss Edwards and Miss Clemmons as an important part of the celebration of Juneteenth,” said Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs. “Both young women are wonderful examples of how bright our future can be, as they pursue their dreams to become entrepreneurs in their chosen fields and leaders in our community.”

Newsletter Signup

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *