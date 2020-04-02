Communication file set to discuss impact, response of COVID-19 on communities of color

The Common Council’s Public Safety and Health Committee will hear a communication file at a future meeting to discuss the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on communities of color in Milwaukee and the response to the pandemic. Various entities will share what is being done to help combat this issue. The file is being introduced by Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs.

“At this point in the pandemic it is very clear that communities of color are being impacted at a greater rate in Milwaukee,” Alderwoman Coggs said. “The intent of this file is to bring together partners all working on this issue and have a conversation about what is being done, and what can be done, to assist communities of color. Together we can work to curb the impact of this virus and make sure those who need us most are getting the support they need.”

Communities of color, particularly African-American neighborhoods in the city’s Central City and North Side, have seen a larger concentration of positive cases compared to other areas of the city and county. These areas also face a variety of other socioeconomic issues compared to other areas in Milwaukee.

“There are a variety of factors that are attributing to communities of color seeing a higher density of positive cases,” Alderwoman Coggs continued. “We need to be aware that there are many items that impact public health and work to address all of them.”