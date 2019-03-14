Community Conversation Scheduled for Proposed Secure Youth Care Facility

Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton will take part in a public community conversation later this week about a proposed youth secure care center on Milwaukee’s north side.

The session – to be held in collaboration with the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services – will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at MacPyles Corp., 6737 N. Teutonia Ave.

As part of Act 185, the State has mandated that the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile offender facilities close by January 2021.

The Milwaukee County youth secure care center would feature healing-focused treatment, restorative justice programming and reintegration of youth clients back into the community and the workforce.

For more information on Wisconsin Act 185 in Milwaukee County, please visit county.milwaukee.gov/ACT185.

“The youth secure care center being proposed by Milwaukee County is part of a powerful new approach to healing and empowering our young men and women in the youth justice system,” President Hamilton said.

“We encourage you all to join in the discussion and learn more about what the County has planned for the proposed site. Your feedback and questions are extremely important to us.”

“Milwaukee County has been working to reform the youth justice system since 2011. This movement, known as Project Rise, is focused on restorative justice and reunification of youth with families and communities,” said Mary Jo Meyers, director of the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services.

“Our approach is committed to paving a positive future for our young people and creating safer neighborhoods.”