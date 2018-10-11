Community Conversations on School Culture

Eight events scheduled throughout the city of Milwaukee to gather input and create change

MILWAUKEE (October 10, 2018) – Milwaukee Public Schools invites the public to attend one of eight Community Conversations throughout October and November to discuss how to strengthen school culture. We encourage a friendly, open and positive climate in all of our schools for every child to learn and grow in. We need to hear all voices including families, students, staff, business partners, and city leaders. Input from the community at large is critical as MPS works to develop solutions that create the best possible learning environment in every school. Topics of conversation will include: – Developing a welcoming environment – Safety and discipline – Leveraging resources Schedule of Community Conversations on Strengthening School Culture Date Time Location Mon., October 15 5 – 6:30 p.m. North Division High School 1011 W. Center Street Wed., October 17 5 – 6:30 p.m. South Division High School 1515 W. Lapham Boulevard Wed., October 24 5 – 6:30 p.m. James Madison Academic Campus 8135 W. Florist Avenue Mon., October 29 5 – 6:30 p.m. Alexander Hamilton High School 6215 W. Warnimont Avenue Mon., November 5 5 – 6:30 p.m. Milwaukee High School of the Arts 2300 W. Highland Avenue Wed., November 7 5 – 6:30 p.m. Bay View High School 2751 S. Lenox Street Mon., November 12 10 – 11 a.m. MPS Central Services Auditorium 5225 W. Vliet Street Mon., November 12 1 – 2 p.m. MPS Central Services Auditorium 5225 W. Vliet Street