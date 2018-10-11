Community Conversations on School Culture

Eight events scheduled throughout the city of Milwaukee to gather input and create change
MILWAUKEE (October 10, 2018) – Milwaukee Public Schools invites the public to attend one of eight Community Conversations throughout October and November to discuss how to strengthen school culture. We encourage a friendly, open and positive climate in all of our schools for every child to learn and grow in. We need to hear all voices including families, students, staff, business partners, and city leaders. Input from the community at large is critical as MPS works to develop solutions that create the best possible learning environment in every school.
Topics of conversation will include:
– Developing a welcoming environment
– Safety and discipline
– Leveraging resources
Schedule of Community Conversations on Strengthening School Culture
Date
Time
Location
Mon., October 15
5 – 6:30 p.m.
North Division High School
1011 W. Center Street
Wed., October 17
5 – 6:30 p.m.
South Division High School
1515 W. Lapham Boulevard
Wed., October 24
5 – 6:30 p.m.
James Madison Academic Campus
8135 W. Florist Avenue
Mon., October 29
5 – 6:30 p.m.
Alexander Hamilton High School
6215 W. Warnimont Avenue
Mon., November 5
5 – 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee High School of the Arts
2300 W. Highland Avenue
Wed., November 7
5 – 6:30 p.m.
Bay View High School
2751 S. Lenox Street
Mon., November 12
10 – 11 a.m.
MPS Central Services Auditorium
5225 W. Vliet Street
Mon., November 12
1 – 2 p.m.
MPS Central Services Auditorium
5225 W. Vliet Street
MPS is implementing Five Priorities for Success:
- Increasing academic achievement and accountability
- Improving district and school culture
- Developing staff
- Ensuring fiscal responsibility and transparency
- Strengthening communication and collaboration
Every MPS school has developed a School Work Group focused on reviewing discipline data to determine whether specific interventions or services help improve student behavior. Additionally, every middle and high school has a Student Discipline Committee that recommends how school climate can be improved. The district has discovered that student voice is essential for improving school climate because students know best what they need. To gather community input, seven public informational meetings were held in April, 2018, to garner input regarding student discipline in MPS.
For more information on our efforts to strengthen our school community, please visit mpsmke.com/discipline.
