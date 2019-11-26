Community event to highlight business opportunities during DNC

Alderwomen Chantia Lewis and Nikiya Dodd, along with Alderman Cavalier Johnson, invite residents to attend a community event on Wednesday, December 4 featuring members from the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee. The event, hosted by the Office of Small Business Development, will take place from10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Granville Connection, 8633 W. Brown Deer Rd.

“We are looking forward to next week’s session, as it will be a prime opportunity for residents and business owners to receive an update on an array of DNC activities and learn what opportunities are available for them to get involved,” said Alderwoman Lewis, adding: “I’m excited to open the doors of the Granville Connection, a business incubator space, for this event.”

The event will feature a presentation and update on diverse business opportunities from members of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee. After the presentation, attendees will also be able to participate in a strategic matchmaking session to connect with other business owners to discuss potential collaborative partnerships to increase their chances of providing goods or services for the convention.

The event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be served. All attendees are asked to register no later than December 2 at https://cityseminar.eventbrite.com.

For more information contact the Office of Small Business Development at (414) 286-5553 or [email protected] For more information on the 2020 DNC, visit www.milwaukee2020.com.