Community Talk Radio Program’s Final Broadcast

On Saturday September 1st, 2018 the Community Talk radio program will have its final broadcast on WGLB 1560.

Community Talk is a bi-weeklycommunity affairs radio program that address issues like education, health care, politics, religion etc.

Community Talk was the brainchild of Ms. Cliffie Parris, retired Milwaukee County employee who felt that the admonishment found in Hosea 4:6 that “the people (Community) perish because of a lack of knowledge…” should be heeded and providing a platform for disseminating information to the community was a driver for success of African-American people in the Milwaukee community.

In early 2000 Ms. Parris approached then station manager Mr. Willis Payne of WGLB 1560, an African American owned and operated religious radio station. She was welcomed and COMMUNITY TALK aired its inaugural program on Saturday October 7th, 2000.

In January of 2001, Ms. Parris asked her son Keith Parris to join the program as her co-host to bring his experience in social services, politics, and education. In 2003 the late Mr. Robert Crymes was added as a co-host. In the 17 plus years Community Talk only missed one of its scheduled programs due to the funeral of Mr. Robert Crymes.

Community Talk sponsorships relationships included North Milwaukee Stat Bank, Concordia University and Martha Love and Associates.

Community has had nationally prominent guest like Rev. Jessie Jackson Sr., Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC, local community and political leader:

Scott Walker, Tom Barrett, Gwen Moore, Lena Taylor, Shelia Cochran Latanya Johnson, Gary George, Lenard Wells, Wanda Montgomery, Dr. Trinette McCray, Barbara Toles, etc.

Quotes from Cliffie Parris about Community Talk

“We hope the information has been helpful to the community…”

“It was exciting bring in a wide variety of people…

“I will miss Community Talk, but everything has to come to an end, after 17 plus years I feel good that people learned things that was helpful in their lives.

“Information given about the importance of government in the lives of people, how it affected them on a daily basis

“ We stressed the importance of the power of the vote.

“We give God the glory for giving me the vision and the program’s success.