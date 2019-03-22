Condolences from Alderman Khalif J. Rainey to the Family, Friends, and Colleagues of Neyaka Oliver

This past Monday, March 18 Ms. Neyaka Oliver was shot and killed, an apparent victim of domestic violence in an abusive relationship – one she had tried to end.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ms. Oliver’s family, her friends, and her colleagues at Next Door Foundation Milwaukee, where she taught pre-school children. Students and their parents and grandparents are particularly mourning her loss, as her presence in their lives and her dedication to teaching our youth were outstanding, and will be sorely missed.

If you are suffering from domestic abuse, or know someone who is, get help using the resources at milwaukee.gov/health/AZLinked/Domestic-Violence–Sexual-Assa.htm#helplines.