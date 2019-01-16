Congresswoman Gwen Moore Elected to The Committee of Ways and Means

With a population of 600,000 plus, Milwaukee is ranked at number 31 amongst biggest cities in the U.S. Despite that rank we are said to be the 5thmost impoverished city in the nation. With more than 40,000 of Milwaukee residents relying on government programs like social security, it is important that we have functional programming and funding for them. With so many ways to become poor, it is important that we have decision makers in charge of such programs to understand their importance.

In 1989 the oldest government committee was established, The Ways and Means Committee. As the chief tax writing committee in the House of Representatives, it has power of revenue aspects of the Social Security system and social services programs. The committee is highly respected one, where its members have direct impact of the lives of each American and business. Congresswoman Gwen Moore was nominated by the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee to be part of the prestigious group.

A champion and advocate for the people Moore had this to say, “I am so grateful for everyone who helped me get here, and I am so ready to get to work.” Moore goes to say “I will continue to be a steadfast foil to Trumps efforts to destroy Medicare and social security, to champion poor woman and children.” Those were powerful words from Moore who will be the 2ndDemocrat from Wisconsin joining the group. In the face of normal situations, living on social security and other programs is tough, but as we go through Governmental shutdowns, it is comforting knowing we have people like the incomparable Moore on the committee with a heart for “ little guys,”