Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge Joins Wisconsin Chapters of Delta Sigma Theta for Statewide Founders Day Celebration

Pre-Democratic National Convention Visit Focuses on Community Advocacy

MILWAUKEE – The Wisconsin chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. are pleased to announce that The Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, U.S Representative from Ohio and 21st National President of Delta Sigma Theta, will be the keynote speaker at their statewide Founders Day celebration on Saturday, February 15. The event’s theme, “From Vision to Victory: Impacting Our Communities by Standing in the Gap,” acknowledges the vision of the organization’s 22 Founders and highlights the community advocacy of members over the 107 years of the sorority’s existence. Representative Fudge will focus on a pre-Democratic National Convention address.

Who: The Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, U.S Representative from Ohio and 21st National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

What: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.’s Statewide Founders Day Luncheon

When: Saturday, February 15, Noon – 3:00 p.m. (Best Time for Visuals)

Where: Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Event Center, 1721 W. Canal Street in Milwaukee

Why: One of the largest African American Women’s organization celebrates 107 years of service with a Democratic congresswoman who will be returning to Milwaukee in July for the Democratic National Convention.

Other features: