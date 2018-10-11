MILWAUKEE, WI — Members of the Milwaukee Alumnae Chapter Scholarship Committee, in collaboration with members of the Physical and Mental Health and Political/Social Action Committees, are excited to connect with the community by hosting a Community Resource Fair, titled Connect, Collaborate, and Cultivate.

This event, free and open to the public, will be held Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education, 5075 N. Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 53209. The Resource Fair will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., bringing families and resources together to create a morning full of excitement and education.

More than 10 workshops and community resources for high school students and their parents will be presented. There will be special presentations from MPS Interim Superintendent, Dr. Keith P. Posley, and a plethora of other prominent Milwaukee community leaders who will speak on topics such as STEM/IT; how to apply and find scholarships; healthy living; how to maintain a positive connection between school and home; helping parents and students secure, maintain, and understand reports and records that document the students’ educational journey; financial education, and more.

Attendees will be able to enjoy refreshments while visiting information tables sponsored by entities such as Sisters4Cure, MPS Counselors, Pearls for Teen Girl, Black Achievers, Planned Parenthood, SDC, Educator’s CreditUnion, League of Women Voters, Aurora Healthcare Metro’s WI Well Woman Program, and others.

Chapter President, Demetria Bell Anderson is elated at this opportunity for Milwaukee residents to connect with the chapter while collaborating with other entities and cultivating positive relationships – “truly putting resources where they are most needed. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is a service organization. This service project is a great opportunity for families to obtain resources to help them reach higher heights and deeper depths, consistent with thesorority’s rich history of service.” All are welcome!

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded in 1913 on the campus of Howard University to promote academic excellence; to provide scholarships; to provide support to the underserved; educate and stimulate participation in the establishment of positive public policy; and to highlight issues and provide solutions for problems in their communities. Today Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has over 250,000 initiated members and more than 900 chapters worldwide, including seven in Wisconsin. The Sorority uses its Five- Point Programmatic Thrust of economic development, educational development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement to create its national and local programs.