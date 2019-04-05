Connect with Alderman Rainey on Saturday, April 6

Alderman Khalif J. Rainey will host his Community Office Hours First Saturday TOMORROW – Saturday, April 6 and ALLinterested 7th District residents are invited to meet with him informally in a non-meeting setting.

Tomorrow Alderman Rainey will meet informally with residents to discuss neighborhood and city issues from 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at the Sherman Phoenix (3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.). The attached flyer contains the full First Saturday schedule for 2019.

“There is no set list of topics and there is no formal meeting scheduled – just residents stopping by to meet with me to discuss the district and city issues or concerns that are most important to them,” Alderman Rainey said. “I encourage everyone to connect with me at tomorrow’s First Saturday community office hours.”

What: Community Office Hours in the District with Ald. Rainey

When: Saturday, April 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Sherman Phoenix (3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.)