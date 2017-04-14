Convenient Store Puts up Sign That Bans Blacks Teenagers From Entering Store

Planning on visiting an Australian convenient store anytime soon? You may want to think twice if you fit this description: Black and between the ages of 14 and 18..

That’s right apparently an Australian owner of a milk bar is prohibiting black boys from ages 14-18 from entering into what would be considered a convenience store in the U.S, (a Melton milk store.) The owner reasons that the sign was posted up on the store door because his store is always being robbed by black boys.

The sign on the Melton store was put up Friday, stating that 14-18 year old blacks and dogs were not allowed to enter the shop.



Luckily for the store owner the entire incident, from beginning to end, was caught on camera.

In the video captured by CCTV, closed-circuit television, you can see approximately 8 young black boys entering the shop. While two of the males approach the counter where the owner was standing, you can see 6 of the other teens begin their shopping escapade, or should I say their shoplifting escapade.

In the video you can hear the owner telling the boys to leave the store.

Shortly after the owner’s demand for the boys to leave, one of them asked the owner “For what?”

The owner, who is not too fluent in speaking English, then says “Bag,” motioning for the boy to hand over the book bag that housed the stolen merchandise.

Refusing to give up the bag, it is not long before the owner is surrounded by more of the teens than to begin with. In an attempt to protect himself and the livelihood of his store, the owner arms himself with what seems to be a golf club.

As the owner approaches the boys, he demands they return the things they have stolen off the shelves. “Hit me. Hit me. Hit me. Hit me.” One of the teens repeats to the owner.

The owner tells the boy that he is not going to hit him, as he attempts to reposes what initially belonged to him. Snatching away, the teen tells the owner “Don’t touch this. Don’t touch this, this is mine now.”

The owner of this melton milk store is clearly outnumbered. Realizing that the stolen items will not be returning, the owner lets the boys get away and in frustration posts a sign that said:

“Always a lot of times… Stealing and come here, so… very angry.” The store owners attempt to tell his side of the story in broken English. “A lot of times… so, angry, yes… Always black person..”

Local resident Luke Richardson stated “It’s not good, I can understand why he did it.” Richardson told 7News, The News Service of the Seven Network in Australia, “He’s the shop owner, it’s his business. It’s his livelihood.” The sign was removed later on that afternoon.

The store owner told 7News that he was forced to put up the sign after the incident occurred earlier that morning. While the owner did not anticipate the uproar and outrage that came with his store note, the owner did state that it was an impulse reaction, stating that this was an addition to the 20 similar incidents that occurred in the past two years.

This convenient store post has got the word talking. Given the information that was reported and the video that was shown, my question now is: If you were in the shoes of this store owner and this situation happened to you, how would you react? Was the store owner being racist?

Sources: Mel Buttigieg (Yahoo), Max Margan (Daily Mail Australia)