Conversations on Diversity & Inclusion Take Center Stage in the Workplace and In Business

Washington, DC – Wednesday, September 29 -The award-winning CoachDiversity Institute (CDI) has garnered national recognition and applause from corporate leaders over the past few years. It is being hailed as the only institution in the United States that combines the transformational power of coaching with diversity, inclusion and leadership training! In wake of discouraging and discriminatory remarks that are reported daily on our local and cable news networks and on social media regarding race, religion and sexual orientation, conversations on workplace diversity, inclusion and equity have escalated tremendously! In response, countless industry and community leaders who value the uncompromising need for tolerance have invested their resources into professional training to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Their solution: CoachDiversity Institute! Individuals who have enrolled in courses offered by CoachDiversity Institute have proven their worth time and time again. In this new era of race, religion and sex discrimination, CDI's mission is to offer a high-value program that caters to the needs of individuals and organizations regardless of industry. From doctors to executives, teachers to pastors, and law enforcement officers to politicians, executive coaching is being embraced and executed by companies as an absolute necessity! "Coaching is the missing link for true culture change," says Dr. Towanna Burrous, founder and president of CoachDiversity Institute. "Whether you seek to optimize performance or cultivate meaningful inclusion, you have to invest in the people that drive that change." This year, the organization announced a partnership with Howard University, the nation's premier private, research intensive and historically Black university. Steeped in a culturally diverse heritage that spans more than 150 years, Howard values the importance of merging legacy with contemporary and is invested in employing new strategies that will empower its staff and ultimately students to advance and celebrate the coexistence of people from all backgrounds. CDI is currently working with other high-profile companies including Groupon, the Air National Guard and Automatic to enhance diversity training through highly effective coaching with the intent to elevate leadership on a global level for their respective organizations. CDI's mission is to train industry leaders who are committed to developing successful coaching competencies, diversity and inclusion integration and leadership skills throughout their work environments. WHAT: CoachDiversity Institute is hosting its 2nd Annual Symposium for Coaching in Diversity and Inclusion. Over 150 industry leaders will gather to discuss various aspects of company culture and its impact on mission, talent management and outcome. WHO: The CDI Symposium will feature over 150 speakers in business who are considered diversity all-stars. Executive leaders from different agencies and backgrounds will teach on topics of diversity and inclusion, some of the featured speakers include: Corey Flournoy, Groupon Amy Borsetti, LinkedIn Pamela Abner, Mt. Sinai Health System Diahann Billings-Burford, RISE, Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality Soon Mee Kim, Porter Novelli Lauren Lopez, National Basketball Association WHEN: October 3 from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. WHERE: The 2nd Annual Symposium for Coaching in Diversity and Inclusion will be held at the Newseum, a top museum attraction in Washington, D.C. dedicated to the importance of free press and the five freedoms of the First Amendment, located at 555 Pennsylvania Ave.NW. For more information, email CDI at www.cdisymposium.com