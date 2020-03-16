Coronavirus Crisis

Everyone is freaking out about this Coronavirus and all the happenings related to. Whether it’s a fear of going to work and catching it, kids and loved ones catching it, or someone coughing next to you and catching, the world is extremely frightened by this deadly sickness. According to a recent Johns Hopkins University study that’s keeping a count of known deaths across the world, over 6500 deaths have occurred and over 165,000 people have been infected.

Although it started in China it has made its way to the US—even Milwaukee. Multiple cases are being confirmed daily, casing all public and private schools to close and not resume until April 13th. There’s been hearsay about the entire country potentially being shut down for some time.

Thousands of engagements and major events have temporarily postponed from the NBA to larger church services. In some states stores have closed down or chose to close early do to the epidemic.

There are over 3,400 coronavirus infections in the US, according to a count by CNN Health, and 65 people have died. The US has declared a national emergency.

What does all this chaos really mean? Well, a few things but one thing’s for certain. Though many people aren’t taking the virus seriously, this is the time to PREPARE! Our country is in an “emergency state of mind” as the news calls it and we must proceed with caution before things get worse.

The American Red Cross is closely monitoring the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The Red Cross recommends following common sense steps to help prevent the spread of any respiratory virus.

Here’s some tips from them.

LIMIT THE SPREAD OF GERMS AND PREVENT INFECTION

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community.

Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing; throw used tissues in the trash. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, not your hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, computers, phones, keyboards, sinks, toilets and countertops.

If surfaces are dirty, clean them – use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

Wear a facemask if you are sick. You should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office.

GET YOUR HOUSEHOLD READY

There are things you can do right now to be ready for any emergency, and many of these same tips will help you prepare as the coronavirus situation continues to evolve in the U.S.

Have a supply of food staples and household supplies like laundry detergent and bathroom items, and diapers if you have small children.

Check to make sure you have at least a 30-day supply of your prescription medications, and have other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes and vitamins.

Know how your local public health agency will share information in your community and stay informed.

Learn how your children’s school or daycare, and your workplace will handle a possible outbreak. Create a plan in the event of any closings, event cancellations or postponements.

If you care for older adults or children, plan and prepare for caring for them, should they or you become sick.

Help family members and neighbors get prepared and share the safety messaging with those who may not have access to it.

Let’s constantly stay informed and careful about how we move. Let’s take precautions. Let’s stay prepared. Stock up on food. Stay away from crowds. Let’s stay careful.