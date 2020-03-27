Coronavirus Raises New Legal Questions For Consumers

Where to turn for help

Madison, WI – Wisconsinites are encountering a whole new set of legal issues and concerns related to the new coronavirus and COVID-19:

placement arrangements when one parent has been exposed to the coronavirus and the other has not;

workplace safety questions;

unforeseen medical bills and consumer debt;

unemployment benefits;

powers of attorney;

landlord-tenant issues, including evictions; and

real estate sales and home foreclosures.

While many free legal clinics are closed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Wisconsin residents can turn to a State Bar of Wisconsin-supported web portal – Wisconsin Free Legal Answers – where Wisconsin lawyers answer civil (not criminal) legal questions.

Clients go through an online screening process to establish financial eligibility and agree to the limited scope of the assistance provided. All communications between lawyers and clients are confidential and take place through a secure website. Clients receive an email notification when an attorney responds to their question.

“We have 250 volunteer lawyers who are ready to answer questions, and we anticipate a surge in questions as the public experiences the impact of the coronavirus in their work and personal lives,” said Jeff Brown, State Bar pro bono manager.

In 2019, Wisconsin Free Legal Answers volunteers responded to nearly 1,000 questions. Wisconsin Free Legal Answers is a project of the Wisconsin Access to Justice Commission and is supported by the State Bar of Wisconsin. It is part of the national ABA Free Legal Answers network.

As a public service, the State Bar of Wisconsin also offers a Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS), 800-362-9082, to help individuals determine whether they need a lawyer, and provide referrals to appropriate attorneys and appropriate government or community resources. The service is also available online. Attorneys referred through LRIS agree to charge no more than $20 for the first consultation, up to one half hour.