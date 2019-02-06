Council approves legislation creating a City Board of Health

The Common Council today approved legislation creating a Board of Health to play a multifaceted role in helping to promote, protect and improve the health and wellbeing of Milwaukee residents.

The measure to create the Board of Health – Council File #180919 – is an ordinance authored by Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, and was unanimously approved by the Council. The ordinance creates a nine-member Board to be appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the Council.

“The Board of Health will function as a partner with the Mayor, Common Council, and the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD), and will work to improve overall public health outcomes by ensuring a constant flow of information focused on key health issues,” said Ald. Lewis. “This effort and focus will allow the Council to allocate resources for MHD programming and other services to citizens where needed.”

“It is my belief and hope that the Board will help all of us achieve a much healthier Milwaukee for our current residents and future generations,” continued Ald. Lewis.

According to the ordinance, the Board would:

 Assure the enforcement of state public health statutes and public health rules of

the state Department of Health Services as prescribed for a level III local health department.