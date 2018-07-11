Council leaders to unveil DirectConnectMKE workforce social media platform

Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton and Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs will unveil DirectConnectMKE— a new multifaceted city workforce development social media platform — during a special launch event tomorrow (Thursday, July 12) from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.at Employ Milwaukee, 2338 N. 27th St.

President Hamilton and Alderwoman Coggs will be joined by other Council members and project partners during the news conference. After the Official Launch ending at 9:45 a.m., invited (DCMKE) administrators will be attending 1.5 hour sessions (in four cohorts of 12-15 people each) to review the platform’s features and create their online profiles.

Since March 2017, subscribers throughout Milwaukee’s emerging neighborhoods have had a centralized electronic resource through the City of Milwaukee’s E-Notify system to stay up to date on job openings, career fairs and vocational training opportunities. Created by Council Members Milele A. Coggs, Ashanti Hamilton, Russell W. Stamper, II, Khalif J. Rainey, Chantia Lewis and Cavalier Johnson and with support from the Common Council, the vision of expanding this e-notify system into an interactive social media mobile accessible platform has become a reality. We are happy to announce the launch of DirectConnectMKE Social Media Platform on July 12th2018! www.directconnectmke.com

“And now with DirectConnectMKE we are expandinginto an interactive social media mobile accessible platform that we believe will reach thousands of additional young adult job seekers,” said Alderwoman Coggs, chair of the Finance and Personnel Committee.

Participating in and downloading the application at www.directconnectmke.comwill be free for youth, young adults and agencies, with low monthly pricing for agencies that need premium features. Youth, young adults and employment service experts have described DCMKE as “exciting,” “unique,” “beneficial,” “positive,” and “productive.” The DCMKE application will also provide employers increased access to trainees and potential talent.

“The platform will target unemployed and underemployed young adults in Milwaukee with vital information on job training and placement opportunities. This is a ground-breaking andbeneficial positive new platform for individuals to tap into,” President Hamilton said.

Interested organizations should email [email protected]or leave a message with the City Clerk’s Workforce Development Office 414-286-3552. Community and business leaders are encouraged to inquire as soon as possible.