County Supervisors to Host Second Annual Community Black History Month Program

MILWAUKEE – On Thursday, February 13, Board of Supervisors will host its second-annual Milwaukee County Community Black History Month Program at the Milwaukee Black Historical Society from 5:30pm to 7:00pm.

Supervisors Marcelia Nicholson, Sequanna Taylor, Willie Johnson, Jr., Supreme Moore Omokunde, and Felesia A. Martin will present three awards to local community members: : the Isaac N. Coggs Legacy Award, for demonstrating “the exceptional characteristics of perseverance and passion,” the Calvin C. Moody Community Angel Award, for personifying “the characteristics of a true protector,” and the Clinton and Bernice Rose Community Duo Award, for conveying “qualities of charity and dedication to their community through service” in support of environmentally focused community organizations.

The Community Black History Month Program will also feature live performances by the Riverside High School Band and the Holy Redeemer African Dance troupe.

Judge Derek C. Mosley and local entrepreneur Stephanie Crosley will serve as emcees.

WHEN: 5:30pm-7:00pm, February 13, 2020

WHERE: Milwaukee Black History Society, 2620 W. Center St.

WHAT: Community Black History Month Program

WHO: Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson, Supervisor Sequanna Taylor, Supervisor Willie Johnson, Jr., Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde, and Supervisor Felesia A. Martin, Judge Derek C. Mosley, Stephanie Crosley