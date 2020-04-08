Covid 19 Lies: The Black Truth

Spring elections yesterday were deemed as a risk for people to vote, so much so that Governor Evers called for a new date. The Supreme Court then over turned that ruling, putting one of the nations hotspots for Covid 19, in a careless position. In an election that is expected to be shifted by the “black vote,” lawmakers sent a message in the words of Alderman Coggs, “politics over humanity.”

“ I don’t understand it,” one woman said as she waited 60 minutes to vote, before finally giving up. Other factors such as lack of polling sites, presented a bigger risk for voters as 6 were available in Milwaukee, compared to 66 in Madison. Similar to the yellow fever outbreak of the 1800s, bad data suggested that African Americans were immune to the disease. One physician (John Lining) conducted a survey of slave ships concluding that, because the slaves did not have it, all blacks must be immune. We have seen this atrocity throughout history during pandemics, and the Covid 19 virus is no Different. Rumors swirled for weeks, suggesting that African Americans could not contract the disease, when in fact we have been hit the hardest nation wide! As it relates to deaths, Milwaukee’s Black population makes up only 27%, but account for 81% of the deaths while making up half of the total cases.

Other states like Michigan, and cities like Chicago have reported similar statistics, prompting many to speak out. “Here is a foreign virus ravaging our hoods more than anywhere else in the world.” Gospel super star Jonathan McReynolds said this, as he showed the African American Death statistics in Chicago.

Lack of health care and job placement have been the explanations from experts, who have been following the crisis, but lack of knowledge among the community is also a factor. The “lack of knowledge” statement I take with a grain of salt, when you are being told that your insurance doesn’t cover the testing, having forced many to lean on the false “immunity” rumor. To all my fellow African Americans, please take this thing serious, stay in, wash frequently, social distance as much as you can.

Stay well, stay safe!