COVID-19: Stronger together

Dear Friends,

We will emerge on the other side of this health crisis a stronger, and more resilient community. Like everyone, Walnut Way is adapting to the COVID-19 developments, especially in our role as an essential service provider. Our staff have been trained and are equipped in a variety of existing and new ways to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being as we continue our work.

As this health emergency evolves I am in daily conversation with residents and meeting virtually with community partners, city officials, and the medical community that are at the forefront of this crisis. Workgroups are in place across the community to address business, basic needs, academics, and outreach. We remain connected in conversation, and engaged in understanding that this crisis is disproportionately affecting Milwaukee’s African American community.

The most important thing we want you to know is that we are actively tracking, coordinating and responding to the public health crisis through:

PUBLIC AWARENESS

To encourage residents to “stay at home”, Walnut Way has created a public awareness campaign. 250 signs have been placed on all 100 square blocks of Lindsay Heights, and window decals will be installed this week at the Wellness Commons. Walnut Way’s social media accounts are being used for public information and encouragement. We encourage you to join our new COVID-19 Resource Group on Facebook and share any resources you may have. Join Group.

ESSENTIAL SERVICES

Working with a strong sense of purpose and heightened awareness of individual and public safety, Walnut Way’s Blue Skies Landscaping is preparing the ground to grow food to support food security in these uncertain times. Through contracts with MMSD and the City of Milwaukee, Blue Skies Landscaping continues to operate under “essential services” designation as they ensure the sanitation of the community through green infrastructure projects.

PROGRAMS AND INITIATIVES

Our programs are up and operating. Group calls & video conferencing are the “new normal” for maintaining Walnut Way’s Building Community Wealth Campaign and a wide variety of other programs. Summer programs are being adjusted until we know more about the timelines for “stay at home” policies and overall community well-being.

BASIC NEEDS

Walnut Way will continue to deploy its physical and financial resources to support and protect the residents of Lindsay Heights. We will continue to promote staying at home and helping residents with basic needs. This includes potential strategies like prepared food delivery services and on-site public health resources if called on to provide.

VOTING

Finally, I want to encourage everyone to vote in the upcoming election on April 7th. Options for voting safely include requesting an absentee ballot by TODAY April 2 or drive through absentee voting. Up to date information on voting can be found here: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/

MASKS

If you’re in need of masks, Basia Rose Designs, is selling them online. For more information, please visit their website.

Thank you for your ongoing support. I wish you and your families health and wellness, as we walk through this together.