“Cream of Cream City” To Be Recognized at Historic Preservation Awards Ceremony

Annual preservation honors event to be held at Best Place at the Pabst

The Cream of the Cream City Awards, sponsored by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, the Common Council and Mayor Tom Barrett, will recognize individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the field of historic preservation and heritage education and advocacy in the City of Milwaukee. The event will be held at Best Place at the Pabst, 901 W. Juneau Ave., and begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

The public is invited and refreshments will be served.

Cream of the Cream City Award honorees will receive a commemorative brick recognizing how they have met the special stewardship challenges required of historic buildings. The 2016 winners that will be honored include James Haertel, Beam House Apartments LLC, Adler House LLC, Forest County Potawatomi and many others.

Alderman Robert J. Bauman, who serves as a member of the Historic Preservation Commission and who will serve as the event’s master of ceremonies, said the awards recognize projects “large and small which have preserved the rich history of Milwaukee found in its varied architecture from the 19th and 20th centuries.”