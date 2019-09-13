Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Announces New Location Moves Forward

What: Approximately 800 Milwaukee-area corporate partners, community leaders, students, benefactors and Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Milwaukee staff will come together in a celebratory event to commemorate the new school. This event marks the first time they are all on the new school grounds. Details will be shared about the future of the new school, including:

An update on the construction schedule and move-in dates

Fundraising goals, timeline and results

What has taken place to allow the project to move forward

Next steps for the project

When: Wednesday, September 18

9:00 AM – 9:40 AM Program

9:40 AM – 10:30 AM Commemorative event with students, families, staff,

corporate partners, benefactors and other guests

Where: 1818 W. National Avenue, Milwaukee

Visuals: