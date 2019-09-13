Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Announces New Location Moves Forward

What: Approximately 800 Milwaukee-area corporate partners, community leaders, students, benefactors and Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Milwaukee staff will come together in a celebratory event to commemorate the new school. This event marks the first time they are all on the new school grounds. Details will be shared about the future of the new school, including:
- An update on the construction schedule and move-in dates
- Fundraising goals, timeline and results
- What has taken place to allow the project to move forward
- Next steps for the project
When: Wednesday, September 18
9:00 AM – 9:40 AM Program
9:40 AM – 10:30 AM Commemorative event with students, families, staff,
corporate partners, benefactors and other guests
Where: 1818 W. National Avenue, Milwaukee
Visuals:
- Approximately 800 Milwaukee-area corporate partners, community leaders, students, benefactors, and Cristo Rey Jesuit High School staff coming together to celebrate the new school in a ceremonial event
- Community and school leaders sharing what this project means for Milwaukee’s future
- Corporate Work Study Program partners and student employees together signing structural beams of the new school
- Approximately 400 high school students in different colored t-shirts signifying their school class
