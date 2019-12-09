Dance Company “Hypes” UWM Ballroom

TIFU was the name of the dance team that I participated on during my time at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. I attended an event that brought back nostalgic moments of those happy times.

The Hype Dance Company held a hip hop showcase on December 4th. Full of exciting acts with various styles, cultural heritage and skills set, attendees were thoroughly entertained. The company which founded on the Marquette campus in 2001, the on Uwm in 2004 mission is as follows: To elevate the art of urban dance culture, and continue to inspire the communities we live. The event was located in the UWM Union Ballrooms. Guest performances from several groups such as, hip-hop dance groups from the Milwaukee dance community including Hype Marquette, Krush, Bachelors, Revamped and many others.

I enjoyed the diverse styles and backgrounds of the many young performances. Great job to all who brought it together.