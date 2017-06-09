Dave Chappelle Donates $50,000 From Michigan Show to Flint Foundation

Dave Chappelle is putting his money where his mouth is and donating $50,000 to a local Flint, Michigan foundation.

This post was reposted from Brennan Williams from The Huffington Post

The comedian donated all of the proceeds from his June 7 comedy show in Flint to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint, TMZ reports.

Established in 1988, the foundation has provided people with “philanthropic interests to easily and effectively support the issues they care about – immediately or through their will.”