David Clarke, Milwaukee County Sheriff and Trump Supporter, Resigns

This Post is Reposted From Matt Stevens at the New York Post
David A. Clarke Jr., the sometimes divisive supporter of President Trump who appeared to flirt with taking a senior role in the Homeland Security Department, has resigned from his position as Milwaukee County sheriff, the county clerk said Thursday.
The clerk, George L. Christenson, said in an interview that his office had received a resignation letter from Mr. Clarke at 3:16 p.m. local time. The resignation was to take effect at the end of the day.
“After almost 40 years serving the great people of Milwaukee County, I have chosen to retire to pursue other opportunities,” Mr. Clarke, who is leaving office with more than a year remaining in his term, said in a statement later Thursday.
“I will have news about my next steps in the very near future.”
A vocal proponent of gun rights, Mr. Clarke rose to national attention last summer when he spoke at the Republican National Convention. His hard-line stances on law enforcement and association with the N.R.A. endeared him to the right and often brought him into conflict with the Black Lives Matter movement.
He has called the Ferguson demonstrators “vultures on a roadside carcass” and once claimed that the Islamic State and Black Lives Matter activists were forming an alliance to destroy America.
In May, he thrust himself back into the spotlight, saying on a Milwaukee radio show that he would accept a senior position at the Homeland Security Department. Specifically, he said he would take over the office that coordinates the department’s outreach efforts for state, local, tribal, territorial governments and local law enforcement agencies in a position that did not require Senate confirmation.
Neither the White House nor the Homeland Security Department ever acknowledged that Sheriff Clarke was actually offered a job at the agency. But the sheriff’s critics were quick to denounce him.
“The appointment of Sheriff Clarke to a position intended to build partnership and engagement is not a decision made by someone interested in partnership or engagement,” Chris Abele, the Milwaukee County executive, said in a statement at the time.
Sheriff Clarke’s announcement that he would take the Homeland Security job came just weeks after a grand jury recommended criminal charges against several staff members at a jail run by Sheriff Clarke in connection with the death of an inmate.
Then, just days after Mr. Clarke’s appearance on the radio show, CNN reported that Mr. Clarke had failed to properly attribute sources at least 47 times in his 2013 master’s thesis on national security.
The former Milwaukee Sheriff has caused a lot of controversial and conversation, leaving many local Milwaukee residents to believe Clarke’s unwarranted comments and behavior derive from some form of ‘self hate.’
In June, Sheriff Clarke notified John F. Kelly, the homeland security secretary at the time, of his decision not to accept the senior positionthat had been offered to him, according to an adviser to the sheriff.
“Sheriff Clarke is 100 percent committed to the success of President Trump, and believes his skills could be better utilized to promote the president’s agenda in a more aggressive role,” the adviser, Craig Peterson, said in a statement at the time.
Mr. Peterson said then that Mr. Clarke had met with President Trump to discuss other roles — both inside and outside the government — that the sheriff could take on to help carry out Mr. Trump’s agenda.
As recently as Sunday, the president tweeted an endorsement of Mr. Clarke’s book, “Cop Under Fire,” calling the sheriff “a great guy.”
Mr. Clarke, 61, a former Milwaukee police officer, had been the Milwaukee County sheriff since 2002. He was appointed to the post by the state’s Republican governor, Scott McCallum, that year and then elected that same year as a Democrat; he was re-elected three more times, most recently in 2014.
Sources: Matt Stevens (NY Post)
