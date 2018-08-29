Deadly August sparks calls for solidarity, new approaches and peace from Youth Council

News conference set for Friday at City Hall

As Milwaukee reels from a violent summer that includes 18 homicides so far in August, the City of Milwaukee Youth Councilis calling for new approaches to combat gun violence, youth solidarity against violence and peace as the school year begins.

Members of the Youth Council will hold a news conferenceat 2 p.m. on Friday, August 31 at City Hall to amplify their message of solidarity and peace. A representative of the Office of Violence Prevention will also speak, and family members of homicide victims and others are also expected to participate in Friday’s news conference.

Youth Council President Emoni Gambrell-Toliver said she and her fellow Council members also want to speak out about the toll gun violence has on city youth and the city as a whole. “Gun violence is a public health crisis in Milwaukee and needs to be treated like one,” she said. “We want to use our voices to call attention to the need for new approaches to stop the deadly violence and to emphasize the fact that gun violence in Milwaukee affects everyone in our city, and not just the neighborhoods that seem to be impacted by it the most.”

Media coverage is invited.

What: Youth Council anti-violence news conference

When: 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 31

Where: City Hall — first floor rotunda

200 E. Wells St.