Dear Queen,

You are beautiful beyond measure and greater than your struggle
You are stronger than your past and your worth more than gold
You are a fighter and a lover;
Superwoman and a mother
You are Queen
All the tears you have cried may seem like it makes you weak
But know that they only make you stronger
It’s a process so it may take a little longer than expected but expect to get better
Because no matter what it looks like now you will come out
Lately you’ve been looking for a way out wondering if you’ll even make it out of your situation
I’m here to tell you that you will;
The flame the ignited inside of you is one that no one can kill;
Your worth it
You’re worth more than a bad relationship that keeps you angry and unsafe
You’re worth more than anyone condemning you for your mistakes
You’re worth more than to give your time away to someone who only plays
Looking for ways to tear you down
And it’s not your fault;
Sometimes people tear you down because they feel less than
Sometimes people who have a hard time loving themselves have a hard time displaying their love;
Hurt people hurt people
So when it’s time to leave it’s time to go
And not everyone can go where you’re going;
Not everyone’s attached to your destiny;
Not everyone deserves your time;
So don’t feel bad for loving yourself
Love yourself enough to leave;
Love yourself enough to breathe
You are Queen
