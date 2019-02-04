Dear Queen,

You are beautiful beyond measure and greater than your struggle

You are stronger than your past and your worth more than gold

You are a fighter and a lover;

Superwoman and a mother

You are Queen

All the tears you have cried may seem like it makes you weak

But know that they only make you stronger

It’s a process so it may take a little longer than expected but expect to get better

Because no matter what it looks like now you will come out

Lately you’ve been looking for a way out wondering if you’ll even make it out of your situation

I’m here to tell you that you will;

The flame the ignited inside of you is one that no one can kill;

Your worth it

You’re worth more than a bad relationship that keeps you angry and unsafe

You’re worth more than anyone condemning you for your mistakes

You’re worth more than to give your time away to someone who only plays

Looking for ways to tear you down

And it’s not your fault;

Sometimes people tear you down because they feel less than

Sometimes people who have a hard time loving themselves have a hard time displaying their love;

Hurt people hurt people

So when it’s time to leave it’s time to go

And not everyone can go where you’re going;

Not everyone’s attached to your destiny;

Not everyone deserves your time;

So don’t feel bad for loving yourself

Love yourself enough to leave;

Love yourself enough to breathe

You are Queen