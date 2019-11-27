December Events at the Lynden Sculpture Garden

The Lynden Sculpture Garden is located at 2145 West Brown Deer Road. Admission is $9 general, $7 for students and seniors. Members and children under 6 are free. Admission includes access to the sculpture garden and house. All events listed below are free with admission unless otherwise indicated. Memberships are available.

HOURS

In December, the Lynden Sculpture Garden is open daily (except Thursdays) from 10 am to 5 pm. The sculpture garden is closed December 24, 2019-January 2, 2020.

A NOTE ON ICE SKATING

We will offer ice skating on one of the ponds at Lynden on Saturdays and Sundays when weather and ice conditions permit. Please visit us on Facebook for ice skating updates.

ON VIEW ON THE GROUNDS & IN THE HOUSE

ROSEMARY OLLISON: PROSPERITY IN A MILLION SCRAPS

Through December 23, 2019

Free to members or with admission to sculpture garden.

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ exhibitions/rosemary-ollison

Rosemary Ollison has transformed each of her apartments into an artist environment, deploying layers of pattern, duct tape sculptures, curtains of woven leather, crazy quilts, and inventive drawings. At Lynden she creates an immersive environment within the former home of Harry and Peg Bradley. Spreading beyond the gallery, where a nineteen-foot leather quilt will hang, Ollison will transform Lynden's dining room, preparing it for an imaginary dinner party. Ollison is a 76-year-old self-taught artist and 2018 Nohl Fellow in the Emerging category. At 16, Ollison moved to the Midwest from an Arkansas plantation, and she began making art in 1994 while healing from an abusive marriage. She collects glass, leather, bracelets, beads, bones, and jewelry from thrift shops and rummage sales and repurposes these materials into sculptural and wearable works. This is a Call & Response event.

EVENTS

ROSEMARY OLLISON: GALLERY TALK AND JEWELRY SALE

Saturday, December 14, 2019 – 2-4 pm

Free to members or with admission to the sculpture garden.

More information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/rosemary-ollison- gallery-talk-jewelry-sale

Rosemary Ollison has transformed each of her apartments into an artist environment, deploying layers of pattern, duct tape sculptures, curtains of woven leather, crazy quilts, and inventive drawings. With Prosperity in a Million Scraps, her exhibition at Lynden, she has created an immersive environment within the former home of Harry and Peg Bradley. Spreading beyond the gallery, where a fourteen-foot leather quilt hangs, Ollison has transformed Lynden's dining room, preparing it for an imaginary dinner party. Join the artist for a gallery talk and holiday sale. Several of Ollison's handmade necklaces, as well as fashion items including one-of-a-kind dresses and ensembles, denim vests and jackets, and kimonos, will be available for purchase. The necklaces, ranging in price from $25 to $150, make wonderful holiday gifts, as do the notecards made from Christiane Grauert's watercolor sketches of Ollison's fashion show in August. The talk will begin at 2:30 pm. This is a Call & Response event.

DOG DAYS AT LYNDEN

Saturday, December 21, 2019 – 10 am-5 pm

Free to dogs and members or with admission to the sculpture garden.

More information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/dog- days

Bring your canine friends for an afternoon of romping in the garden. In the winter, cross-country skiers and snowshoers also welcome. Dogs must be leashed and considerate of other visitors, canine and human.

WORKSHOPS FOR ADULTS

HOLIDAY GIFTMAKING WORKSHOP: MAKE A HEARTH BROOM WITH JOHN HOLZWART

Saturday, December 7, 2019 – 12-4 pm

Fee: $62/$57 members

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/make-hearth-broom- john-holzwart

Discover the art of making handmade brooms with Wisconsin broom maker Little John Holzwart. Holzwart will lead you through the process of making a real broom for decorative or functional use. Choose between a round or flat hearth broom–handles of various woods have been gathered and cured for you to use, and all materials are provided. Discussion about decorative options will be included.

HOLIDAY GIFTMAKING WORKSHOP: SILK SCARF PAINTING WITH LESLIE PERRINO

Sunday, December 8, 2019 – 10 am-4:30 pm

Fee: $90/$80 members

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/silk-scarf-painting- dec-2019

This daylong workshop will explore easy and artful ways to apply dye to pre-hemmed silk scarves. From simple techniques such as tie-dyeing, resist and salt, to interesting ways to make marks, we'll let ourselves be inspired by the wonderful art and nature surrounding us at Lynden. Each student will create three wearable and uniquely painted scarves using this centuries-old painting form. No experience required, and all materials supplied.

FOR KIDS & FAMILIES

WEEKLY ART DROP-IN FOR KIDS AGED 11 and Up

December 4, 11

Wednesdays, 3-5:30 pm

Fee: $11/$9 members; Art Drop-In Card: Any 8 sessions for $64/$48 members

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/wed-adi-fall-2019

Drop into our studio for informal art exploration. Come for 30 minutes or stay for 2 1/2 hours; visit weekly or stop by when you need an after-school activity; bring a friend or sibling or try it on your own. Each week we'll introduce different materials, processes and themes, and get you started on a project. We'll focus on three-dimensional artmaking–though we will also do plenty of painting, drawing and collaging–and make use of Lynden's special resources: the collection of monumental sculpture and 40 acres of park, lake and woodland. Art Drop-in goes on hiatus in mid-December, resuming in mid-January.

WEEKLY ART DROP-IN FOR KIDS AGED 6-11

December 5, 12

Thursdays, 2:30-5 pm

Fee: $11/$9 members; Art Drop-In Card: Any 8 sessions for $64/$48 members

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/thurs-adi-fall-2019

Drop into our studio for informal art exploration. Come for 30 minutes or stay for 2 1/2 hours; visit weekly or stop by when you need an after-school activity; bring a friend or sibling or try it on your own. Each week we'll introduce different materials, processes and themes, and get you started on a project. We'll focus on three-dimensional artmaking–though we will also do plenty of painting, drawing and collaging–and make use of Lynden's special resources: the collection of monumental sculpture and 40 acres of park, lake and woodland. Art Drop-in goes on hiatus in mid-December, resuming in mid-January.

TUESDAYS IN THE GARDEN: AN OUTING FOR PARENTS & VERY SMALL CHILDREN

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 -10:30am -11:30 am

Fee: $10/$8 members (includes admission to the sculpture garden for one adult and one child aged 2-4; additional children $4 each; extra adults pay daily admission).

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/tuesdays-2019

The 40 acres that house the Lynden collection of monumental outdoor sculpture are also home to many birds, insects, frogs, mammals and plants. Educator Claudia Orjuela offers a program for the very young that explores a different theme each month, taking into account the changing seasons, and provides an opportunity for those with very small children to engage in outdoor play and art making. The theme for December is signs of winter.

FAMILY HOLIDAY WORKSHOP: TERRARIUM PENDANTS

Sunday, December 15, 2019 – 12:30pm – 2:30pm

Free to members or with admission to the sculpture garden.

More information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/terrarium-pendants- 2019

Give the gift of the sculpture garden–or at least a tiny bit of it. Holiday season is upon us and we will be making terrariums—miniature environments—that can be worn on a string, ribbon or chain. Choose among small glass bottles and vials and an assortment of natural materials to create your own unique, hand-made gift. Select dried materials that require no attention or construct a living pendant that will grow with your care. (Note that living pendants require water 3-5 times a week and at least 8 hours of indirect sunlight.) At 2 pm we'll learn to fold an origami box to wrap the gift. Package your pendant with a Lynden membership for a gift that lasts all year long.

We are still working on the winter schedule, but we do know that the weekly art drop-ins resume January 8 and 9; that there is a homeschool day on January 16 (the theme is collective becoming); and there’s a school’s out extended art drop-in on January 20. Light Up the Garden returns on January 19, and our 10th annual Winter Carnival is scheduled for January 25. Leslie Perrino offers a resin pendants jewelry-making workshop on January 26, and dogs have their day on January 18. We will all be eyeing the pond for ice-skating opportunities once we reopen on January 3.

