Defining You!

Have you ever thought to yourself and wondered why your life has always been so hard? Do you ever look in the mirror and become disappointed? Do you find yourself unhappy? Are you frustrated with the overall outcome of your current lifestyle?

You ever been in a place where you felt like there was no point of going on— no point of trying because everything you’d try to do never worked out in your favor? Yes? No? Well let me tell you, I have. I can honestly say when I was growing up, things were rough. There were days when I felt like I didn’t want to be here.

Although I had a smile that some would say could light up a room, behind that smile was a lot of pain, sadness, and sorrow. As I grew up, negative experiences seemed to make me bitter, angry even. At one point in life I literally became an emotional wreck. I found myself crying day in and day out about life; whether it was family issues, the lack of love/affection, money issues, or even my spiritual beliefs. Regardless to what it was, all I knew was hurt, pain, and pity.

I mean I’ve been through a lot from low self esteem, experiencing depression, being sexually assaulted, not having a relationship with my father, to heartbreaks, being betrayed by friends and family, and even taking a bullet during an armed robbery shooting. But you know what? One day I decided I was going to live.

I decided that I wasn’t going to continue to settle for a life where I pleased everyone around me at the expense of my own happiness. A lot of times life hits us hard because we allow it to. Of course it is true that we cannot control the incidents that happen in our life, but we can choose how we react to it.

I say all this to say, if you’re going through hard times know that you’re not alone. Know that your pain is felt near and far but also I’d like to take a moment to speak some positive things into your life as you continue to read.

First off, decide today that you are done or “done done” as we millennials call it. Be done with the pain and anger that continues to linger within your heart. Know that you are worth more than gold and you deserve to live an incredible life. Begin to look at your suffering as a choice because you now have the power to overcome. If you want better, now is the time to change your narrative. With only one chance at life, sometimes this seems a lot easier said than done, right? And though this may be a true statement, today has to be the day where you shun all excuses.

Next, begin to develop rituals. Rituals are actions and behaviors that you implement into your life, typically on a daily basis but not limited to. It’s a routine that you believe in for the outcome of something. Now if routine and rituals are new to you this may involve some researching or studying. Nonetheless, rituals are highly effective and important when it comes to changing your current way of thinking. The only way to drown out old thoughts is to embrace new ones.

Finally, accept where you are currently but begin to define your new self. Speak greatness over your life in all aspects. Constantly give yourself compliments. Add one self care technique into your day. Love that person looking back at you in the mirror. Feed yourself knew knowledge and develop new interests. If you don’t know anyone close to you striving for greatness, begin to seek out events and areas that great people like to hang. I guarantee your life will take a complete turn.

I personally believe one of the greatest things we could ever do is seek out our true purpose. Find out what makes you happy. Dig deep inside and make it your business to become everything you desire to be. After all, your greatest asset is simply YOU!