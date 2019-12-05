Delta Donates for the Kids

The Milwaukee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Donates to the Augusta M. LaVarnway Boys & Girls Club

(Milwaukee) December 5, 2019 — As part of the area’s leading youth serving agency — Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, the Augusta M. LaVarnway Boys & Girls Club has provided a safe place to learn and have fun for countless children and teens living in the 53206 zip code for nearly 60 years. Thanks to a recent gift from the Milwaukee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., young people seeking membership will be able to join regardless of their ability to pay.

Led by its President Dr. Anita Sparks, the Milwaukee Alumnae Chapter service programming focus is on the 53206 community – programs that address its needs while also empowering its residents. For the long-time 53206 fixture, this donation to the LaVarnway Boys & Girls Club will go towards a special scholarship fund that covers a child’s membership fee if he or she is unable to afford it. Membership to LaVarnway and the 43 other Boys & Club locations is $5 per year.

Fundraising for LaVarnway, located at 2739 N. 15th Street, began during the sorority’s annual Round-Up event in September. Members collectively raised $1,000. On November 22, the donation check was presented to LaVarnway Boys & Girls Club Manager Veronica Ragland by Dr. Sparks and Jennifer Armon, First Vice President of the Milwaukee Alumnae Chapter.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded in 1913 on the campus of Howard University to promote academic excellence; to provide scholarships; to provide support to the underserved; educate and stimulate participation in the establishment of positive public policy; and to highlight issues and provide solutions for problems in their communities. Today Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has over 250,000 initiated members and more than 900 chapters worldwide, including seven in Wisconsin. The Sorority uses its Five-Point Programmatic Thrust of economic development, educational development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement to create its national and local programs.