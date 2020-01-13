Democratic National Convention is Coming!

After all the talks and the running for the 2020 DNC, we are pleased to host it right here in our city come July. Many small businesses have the opportunity to get involved in the movement.

Alex Lasry, Senior Vice President of the Milwaukee Bucks, has been discussing the many opportunities and benefits that this convention will bring to our city. Partnering with businesses of all sizes will be of great benefit on both ends.

To host the convention, they will need access to access to over 25,000 rooms. In hopes to collaborate with hotels and businesses in and around the outskirts of the city, the convention will drive much traffic.

This means more money driven into the city for everyone. The ultimate goal is to create a buzz to show that Milwaukee is ready for the 2020 Democratic National Convention. With a great buzz, promotional, and informative events the National Convention is sure to put Milwaukee on the map for many other massive events, such as the Allstar game that is soon to come.

This is exciting news to the city because it puts Milwaukee on the map in a way it has never been before. The convention will attract many people who have never visited before. This will open the doors for investors to scope out the city.

The DNC will bring lots of money into the city and begin a drastic change in our community. Creating ways to drive traffic to Milwaukee creates tremendous opportunities for business.

With over 50,000 people expected to visit town, there’s lots of money to be made from restaurants to venders to malls and storefronts. This is great for businesses to grow. As we grow our money, we heal our communities from poverty. The convention could literally change the face of Milwaukee and it will if we work together.

Although there are many benefits, another major benefit I see is the education that will be given in regards to politics. This is an area where many people, including millennials lack political knowledge. The rally will surely be an experience we’ve never seen before and it’s up to us to stay prepared.

Now is the time to plan and prepare for questions, do research and learn. Milwaukee is finally tapped in. We are finally on the move, headed up. Wealth building opportunities approach us. As long as we don’t take this for granted, as long as we stay positive and prepared, we will see a major change this summer.

For more information about how to get involved visit http://www.milwaukee2020.com