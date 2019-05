On Thursday May 2, 2019 at the Zoofari Conference Center the Milwaukee County Sheriff Department held the Deputy Sheriff Recruit Class #85 Graduation Ceremony. It was well attended by family and friends, the guest speaker was Mr. Peter Pochowksi retired law-enforcement from Milwaukee Police Department. This was Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas first graduating class and he addressed the 19 new Deputy Sheriff with a great speech and the theme was “We are held to a higher standard”.