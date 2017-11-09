Dine & Donate at HeartLove Place

And day by day, attending the temple together and breaking bread in their homes, they received their food with glad and generous hearts. – Acts 2:46

Participate in our Dine & Donate fundraiser to help make a positive impact on families living in the Harambee community. Dine out at one of the following Milwaukee area restaurants on the designated day, and 15% of your meal proceeds will be donated to HeartLove Place. Grab a group of friends, family, or neighbors and start making plans to attend our fundraiser! Don’t forget to tell your server you are Dining for HeartLove when you arrive.