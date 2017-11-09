Milwaukee Community Journal

Wisconsin's Largest African American Newspaper

Dine & Donate at HeartLove Place

By

And day by day, attending the temple together and breaking bread in their homes, they received their food with glad and generous hearts. – Acts 2:46
DineDonateBanner
A Delicious Way to Raise Money!
kids
Participate in our Dine & Donate fundraiser to help make a positive impact on families living in the Harambee community. Dine out at one of the following Milwaukee area restaurants on the designated day, and 15% of your meal proceeds will be donated to HeartLove Place. Grab a group of friends, family, or neighbors and start making plans to attend our fundraiser! Don’t forget to tell your server you are Dining for HeartLove when you arrive.
Dates: Sunday, Nov. 12 to Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017
Sunday, November 12
 Saz’s State House
5539 W State St.
Milwaukee, WI 53208
www.sazs.com
414.453.2410		 

Monday, November 13

Chancery Pub & Restaurant
Waukesha, Mequon, Pleasant Prairie
www.thechancery.com
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.		 
Monday, November 13 Jose’s Blue Sombrero
Brookfield, Fox Point, Racine
www.josesbluesombrero.com
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.		  
Monday, November 13Parkside 23
2300 Pilgrim Square Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53005
www.parkside23.com
262.784.7275
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.		  
Tuesday, November 14 Jamba Juice
544 E.Ogden Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53202
www.jambajuice.com
414.800.7991		  
Wednesday, November 15NYPD
231 E North Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53212
www.nypdmke.com
414.562.4444		  
 Thursday, November 16 GrinderVille Grinders and Pizza
W 186 N 9515 Bancroft Dr
Menomonee Falls, WI 53050
www.grinderville.com
262.250.1717		  

