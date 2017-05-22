Disconnected State of Mind

(Reposted from African Holocaust)

“Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery – none but ourselves can free our minds” – Bob Marley (via Marcus Garvey)

Someone gets more kudos and respect for saying two nice words about Whitney Houston than for spending 2 years fighting the International Criminal Court’s policies against Africans. They will get more props going on TV and shouting about police brutality than one would ever get from creating new educational reform that integrates African history to 20 million people.

Mental enslavement affects the logic centers of the brain, it prefers spectacle and feel good over real pertinent issues: Substance is of no consequence over spectacle.

Mental slavery also means a disconnection from reality. Like a child who wants things but is unaware how things are obtained in the real world. So only two points – a start and an end point – can be seen, all the numbers and steps in-between to get from 1 to 10 are missing. Sure we can see the importance of history and owning media, factories and image of self. Sure they want to own a black version of CNN and Random House, but all those "little" steps on the ladder that lead to owning these things escape us (such as unity, organization, investment of time, support, spending). Looking at the stars without understanding space flight will not help you get there.

I want my revolution, but I do not want to lose anything. I want to be healthy, but eat Chitterlings all day.

I want the full pleasure of sex, but not the responsibility of marriage. I want all the freedoms afforded to me under this slave system, but I want all the perks of being fully liberated. I want my bank account to be full, but I do not want to work. I want to own my own house, but I do not want to pay the mortgage. I want to be African, but behave like a European. I want to be part of community, but behave like an individual. I respect the ancestors, unless I don’t like what I am hearing. I want justice in the world– unless it causes me to lose something.

Onboard the slave ships, the captives within minutes of landing in these alien environments, because only their bodies were chained, quickly sought to acquire knowledge of the workings of the ship to escape the condition brought about by the ship. They acquired the language of their enslavers, for the sole purpose of liberation. They acquired the information of the operation of the ship and the nature of their captors, again for the sole purpose of liberation. They understood that there were a series of stages, which were necessary to stop their captivity and return them to Africa. They understood enough that when the Amistad rebellion happened they knew to attempt to sail back to Africa, and not onto America.

Today, there is unfortunately a disconnect between objectives in the African mind and the process to obtain those objectives. The paths to the road ahead are obfuscated by the condition of being trapped inside a mind which is enslaved. The sense to ideologically return to Africa, has been replaced by the ideology of immersing oneself deeper in slave culture.

“We never free a mind once it’s reached a certain age. It’s dangerous, the mind has trouble letting go”–Morpheus

When you chain up a man in Africa and put them on a ship. They seek ways to return to Africa and their free state. You do not need to chain up mentally enslaved people. They do that on their own. You can leave them to run around the world and they self-impose slavery on themselves.

Despite all the tools to Change your slave name, they continue to have slave names. All the tools to read about African history, they stop at MLK, all the tools to return to African culture. The Bible scriptures twisted to the “eurocentric” world view goes widely unchallenged, while people of color are steady screaming out for change.

“Are you doing as much as you can for the struggle?” – Revolution (Arrested Development)