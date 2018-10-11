Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace, a Workshop

Through our partnership with Institute for Sustainable Communities, Walnut Way is collaborating with Cream City Conservation to bring a workshop, Diversity and Inclusion: Creating a Thriving 21st Century Workforce. The workshop will be presented by August M. Ball, founder of Cream City Conservation, which aims to create equitable green career pathways.

This workshop may be for you if these questions apply to you:

Are you attracting top talent from diverse candidate pools? Or do your candidates seem to be clones of each other? Better yet, are you retaining the talent you worked so hard to earn? Does your workforce mirror your community?

In this workshop you’ll learn:

• Why hiring is the last thing a company should do to meet its diversity goals

• How to establish common language and organizational aspirations around diversity, equity and inclusion

• Gain a framework for cultivating positive and impactful company culture that promotes growth

• How to build community trust by elevating the voice of traditionally marginalized populations

• Increase confidence among staff to navigate difficult internal and community conversations related to societal inequities

• Provide tools for self-reflection, bias mitigation and allyship

• Receive a framework for embedding equitable and inclusive recruitment and retention strategies to increase workforce diversity and innovative problem solving.