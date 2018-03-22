Diversity in Real Estate Development has Arrived

Nationwide (BlackNews.com) — The National Black Economic Development Institute (NBEDI) is proud to announce its new Mixed-Use Development Finance Professional Certification specifically targeting African-American individuals with an interest in economic and real estate development. Classes are offered onsite and online in a highly interactive format utilizing certified professionals.

Five courses make up the Mixed-Use Development Finance Professional Certification for individuals who successfully complete NBEDI’s rigorous training. Individuals gain a cadre of technical skills and situational experience in single-family, multifamily, and commercial development. From structuring complex deals to sourcing financing and solving multifaceted problems, NBEDI gives learners a practical approach to understanding the unique methods of development analysis.

Economic and Real Estate Development is an annual Trillion-dollar industry. Dr. Raymond Shorter, Board Chairman, is keenly aware of the dearth of African American economic and real estate development professionals leading revitalization projects in the country.

“Whether you are in Kansas City, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Chicago, or any major city where there is a significant population of African American people, you will find gentrification of historically Black and urban neighborhoods with development projects more often than not led by members outside of the African American community. Our goal is to cultivate and certify culturally conscious economic and real estate development specialist that will implement balanced economic and real estate development projects,” said Dr. Shorter. The necessity of the organization’s mission is paramount considering the rise in the average rental rates in urban centers coupled with the slow growth of home ownership for marginalized communities.

From the smallest to the largest real estate development firms across the nation, it is painfully obvious that diversity and inclusion is much needed. Board Vice-Chair Lucinda Carr stated “NBEDI gives individuals accessible learning opportunities at an affordable price while enhancing individual’s credibility and opportunities to collaborate.” NBEDI is poised to certify its first cohort by April of 2019.

NBEDI is a not for profit entity serving persons from diverse backgrounds including city and state governments, public agencies, community-based organizations, professional organizations and banks. Individuals wanting to move beyond flipping houses or just performing construction should visit NBEDI to learn more. Visit www.NBEDI.org today!